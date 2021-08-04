Cochranton Community Fair returns after taking hiatus in 2020

People line the streets of Cochranton to celebrate the return of a beloved fair.

The 92nd Annual Cochranton Community Fair returned after taking a hiatus in 2020.

The five day event featured a parade through town with the theme Cochranton Memories.

Cochranton Community Fair continues on August 5th with a cattle show, a goat milking competition, and a people pull.

The festivities will wrap up on Saturday August 7th.

