Cocktails and Color holds an open studio event at new location

Cocktails and Color is holding an open studio event in honor of their grand opening at their new location.

The new studio is located on West 12th street across from the Erie International Airport. They’re asking for a ten dollar donation to paint. 100% of the proceeds will go towards the effort to help the Australian bush fire tragedy.

The event is open for all ages. Participants were provided with all supplies for painting. Everyone was able to paint what they wanted.

” We’re excited we’d like for communities and families to come and paint. It’s a great way to bond and also help a good cause. It’s really warming and touching to know people care,” said Amanda Leute, owner of Cocktails and Color.

People are still welcome to attend. The studio is open until 8 P.M.