Cocktails and Color host painting lessons

Wintertime means staying inside and trying to keep warm.

One way to get out of the house with the family is doing a big-little painting lesson at Cocktails and Color. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and their little ones ages six to fourteen can bond while creating art together during these classes.

“Usually we hear people coming in saying I can’t even paint a straight line. I’m overwhelmed. I don’t have an artistic bone in my body. But by the end of the class with the instruction, they leave with something they’re super proud of. They’re taking pictures. They’re putting them on Facebook, socials.” said Connie Bootz said.

Classes are held once a month and are $50 for an adult and child pair.