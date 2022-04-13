The Bureau of Code Enforcement is continuing to combat blighted properties in the city.

This department could soon benefit from a state grant program.

A building on Parade Street has been declared blighted. City officials said that this building will eventually be demolished.

An abandoned building in the 1600 block of Parade Street could soon be demolished. The city’s Blighted Property Review Committee has declared the former Legler Plating Works property blighted.

City officials said that the building has been vacant for more than a decade.

“This property is going to take a while for it to be cleaned up. Neighbors have showed interest in the property once it is cleaned up, and the site demoed. So there’s an end result for this property,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of City of Erie Code Enforcement.

State Representative Bob Merski said that blight continues to be an issue across the commonwealth. Merski supported a bipartisan bill that will help combat blight in cities like Erie.

“When you don’t have a proactive code enforcement operation in your municipality you get the kind of buildings that we see that are blighted with the roof falling down, the windows blown out, and that’s not the type of city anyone wants to live in,” said State Representative Bob Merski, (D), 2nd District.

Merski added that it is important for the state to assist municipalities so that code enforcement is better able to enforce laws.

“We’re not asking them to do extra. We’re asking them to enforce the laws that they have, the resources they need, dollar for dollar with this matching grant to help do that,” Merski said.