Code Enforcement sends out letters of notice to those with outstanding tickets

The first summer for quality of life ticketing in the City of Erie has ended, leaving those who have not paid their fines yet urged to do so.

Code Enforcement explains that they have just sent out letters to property owners who have outstanding tickets. Those property owners will have until October 4th to pay or their fines will increase.

When looking back on how the program did this summer, the Chief Zoning Officer explained they’ve seen some success of people taking action to correct their violations.

Although the exact number of violations has yet to be calculated, the officer explained tickets have not been specific to one area.

“We respond to call ins, respond to complaints. Also, when we’re driving by different neighborhoods, if we see violations first hand, we’re going to address those as well,” said Jale Welsh, Chief Zoning Officer.

If you have a ticket that needs to be paid, you can do so at city hall.