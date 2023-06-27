Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in western Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for June 28, 2023, according to a release.

This is due to smoke coming from eastern Canadian wildfires. The Associated Press reports drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

The following counties are forecast to have an average air quality in the Code Red range on Wednesday: Erie, Warren, McKean, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Elk, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset.

According to AirNow.gov, Erie is forecast to have the worst air quality in the state Wednesday at 170. Only a few other areas come close, Indiana County (157), Johnstown (152), Liberty-Clairton area (161), Mercer County (167), and Pittsburgh (165).

The air quality in Erie as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday is in the red at 191. Anything between 150 and 200 is considered unhealthy for the general public, especially for sensitive groups like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems. Residents are encouraged to check AirNow.gov for current conditions in their area.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, the following counties are forecast to have an average air quality in the Code Orange range Wednesday — Potter, Cameron, Clinton, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, and Fulton.

Those within the Air Quality Action Day Areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also has recommendations on how to protect yourself from air pollution.