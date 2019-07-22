‘Coffee and Conversations’ brunch held with local State Representative

One local State Representative looked to hear some new ideas in a different way.

Representative Bob Merski held a ‘Coffee and Conversations’ brunch inviting millennial’s to come speak their minds on the current political and economic status of our country and our community.

Those in attendance shared their ideas and concerns. Merski stated that this type of event is essential in order to build a better future.

“The young people have the most at stake in our community, because they’re going to be here the longest. They have the most to invest in our community, and they want to stay here,” said Representative Merski.

Representative Merski said he plans to keep hosting events like this with different age groups to continue to get feedback from residents in the area.