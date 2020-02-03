Coffee in the Park hosts food truck pop up event

Regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil saw or did not see, it still felt like winter today.

One local restaurant is bringing that summer weather feeling with it’s monthly food truck pop-up. Coffee in the park is adding its speciality meat nachos to the menu like pulled pork nachos to get people excited for the summer months ahead.

“Today we’re hoping that people are just getting some yummy food. Thinking of summer cause you know the weather’s been a little on and off the last couple of weeks.” said Sarah Trojak, owner of Coffee in the Park.

The Brunch Box Food Truck will be out at the beginning of June for the first food truck event.