Coffee with a Cop event taking place at Ember + Forge today

The men and women in blue are drinking their morning coffee with you today.

Coffee with a Cop is a national event focused on bringing police officers and community members together.

It allows the public to discuss their concerns throughout the community directly with law enforcement.

There are several chances to catch up and chat with police officers throughout Erie County today, including Ember + Forge on State Street.

Coffee with a Cop will take place at Ember + Forge from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. You can find more information on the Facebook event page.