ERIE, PA – So far the month of December has been colder than normal for Erie and the entire region in general. The average temperature is running about 3 degrees below normal. This is largely due to the Arctic outbreak that we had over the Christmas Holiday. Here’s a look at days in December that have been above normal and below normal as well.

December temperature

So far this winter, the weather pattern has been a La Nina. The La Nina pattern typically means that storms track to the west through the Great Lakes. This type of storm track usually favors milder air surging northward. True Arctic air often stays bottled up North over Canada in a La Nina season.

The weather pattern heading into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day favors unseasonably warm air which will last into the first week of January.

The temperature for Thursday rises into the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be some sun through the first half of the day, before turning mainly cloudy for the afternoon. There will be quite a few clouds around on Friday with the chance of a spotty rain shower later in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the low perhaps mid-50s on Friday.

It will remain mild through New Year’s Eve, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, the chance of rain showers increases on New Year’s Eve. Any lingering rain showers taper New Year’s Day. It will be slightly cooler, but still relatively mild for January, with the high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

New Year’s Eve

More unseasonable warmth is expected into the first week of January. The mercury could rise into the low 60s Tuesday. No new snow is expected through at least the next 7 days.

Next 5 Days

