The cold winter weather is affecting some crops at a local farm.

The cold weather is putting Mason Farms behind schedule. The main concern is for the fruit trees that have buds that are starting to pop open.

With those buds ready to bloom, if the wind chill gets cold enough, they can freeze and lose the fruit.

The retail manager for Mason Farms said that time will tell how their crops have done with the recent weather.

“Some of those buds were just starting to crack open. We’re hoping that the weather didn’t get cold enough in this wind to hurt the crops. We already uncovered some strawberries getting them ready. We got some of those. We were getting ready to plant corn, but that came to a halt real quick,” said John Mason Jr., Retail Manager for Mason Farms.

Mason Farms Country Market on Peninsula Drive reopens on March 31.