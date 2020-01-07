Cole resigning bid to become district justice

The man who once ran Erie County’s Democratic party has apparently quit his attempt to become a district judge.

Bill Cole was elected district justice for Erie’s 2nd ward in November.

However, Cole wasn’t able to take his oath last week because he failed to get the state certification needed by non attorneys.

Erie County president judge John Trucilla confirms he’s been notified Cole will no longer pursue the position.

The governor can appoint a replacement, but Trucilla says the office will be covered by retired senior district judges.

Phone calls to Cole Monday evening were not immediately returned.