There has been a legendary voice missing on Erie radio.

Generations of fans who grew up listening to Captain Dan Geary are mourning his death. This includes the people he shared the airwaves with for most of his life.

Dan Geary spent about 55 of his 72 years working in the radio industry. He woke up Erie for the past 35 years, most recently on LECOM Radio.

“I know he was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a great friend. Erie’s going to miss him, everybody is going to miss him. I appreciate every moment, every conversation that I had with him,” said Jewel Leigh Ellis, friend and colleague.

Before LECOM Radio, Dan Geary was known for his time on Froggy, JET Radio and Classy 100 where he became “Captain Dan” on the Breakfast Club.

Geary is remembered as a mentor to many and a friend to many more.

“The community now, I think, is missing a real talent, somebody who woke them up every morning. It’s a sad day, it’s going to come to all of us eventually. It’s really sad to lose Dan,” Bach said.

“He gave his life to entertaining, and being on the radio, his knowledge of music, his love of his people that listen to him. It was genuine. He was the real deal,” Ellis said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Geary is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, and four children. Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.