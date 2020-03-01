Collectors flock to Saga Club for the Erie Sports Card Show

From Babe Ruth to Barry Bonds to even Lebron James. You had a chance to get your hands on some very collectible sports cards Sunday afternoon.

20 vendors were set up at the Saga Club for the Erie Sports Card Show ready to buy, sell and trade.

It wasn’t just sports cards, they were also selling hobby packs and memorabilia. Organizers say that Erie is a great place when it comes to sports.

“I think that the passion for sports in Erie is really good. I mean there are so many teams around the area. When you look, you got the Steelers, Bills, Browns, Pirates and Indians,” said Michael Brown, show promoter.

They plan to have another card show in June over at the Shriners Club.