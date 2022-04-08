Aspiring teachers worked together on a beautification project at an Erie school.

More than 150 college students from across the state came to Erie to help paint murals at McKinley Elementary School.

This was part of the Pennsylvania State Education Association’s 2022 Student Conference.

The service project is called “Outreach to Teach” and is meant to create a fun and engaging learning environment.

The way they serve their community (McKinley Elementary) as a United Way community school model is inspiring and what they do for their kids every single day. Their kids get to come, feel safe and loved. For us to be able to, just one night, try to be able to be part of that is just really an honor for us,” said Chris Clayton, Director of Education Services at PSEA.

There are 7,000 students involved in student PSEA.