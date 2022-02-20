Collegiate Academy dedicates dance studio in honor of dance teacher Carla Hughes

A dance studio dedication was held on February 20th in honor of a dance teacher who passed away.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy dedicated a dance studio in honor of Carla Hughes who taught dance in Erie for 17 years.

Hughes was a well known Playhouse performer and a member on the board of directors. She passed away in May of 2021.

A mural of her can be found outside the Erie Center of Arts and Technology building.

“The dance studio was Carla Hughes’ dream and idea, and really designed to our specifications. So we’re planning to use this facility for years to come and touch as many students as possible for a final performing arts program here,” said Dana Gilmore, Dean, Visual Performing Arts for Collegiate Academy.

Dancers at the academy attended the dedication as well.