Collegiate Academy renovation project set to take place

A $10 million renovation will soon take place at Collegiate Academy, a building that school directors once considered closing.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers took a look inside to see what the school looks like now and what’s included in the construction plan.

When walking through the bottom floor of Collegiate Academy, you can see the need for a makeover; construction crews will hit the ground renovating the different areas.

“Repair the promenade and the gyms which are below where we are in right now. We are going to get masonry restoration to the outside building envelope. It’s getting a new roof put on as well as a security vestibule added to one of the entrances.” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations.

Not only will these renovations look to help with different issues the school faces, but also allow parts of the building that be utilized by students once again.

“Investing money in this building we will make sure for another 100 years as well as give students the ability to reuse this space, which we are standing which hasn’t been used since it was closed as Academy High School.” Brokman said.

One of the areas for that is the gym, which will see new structure, heating and a floor. But, although there will be a fresh look, one thing will stay inside the walls of the school and that is the scoreboard. Construction is expected to begin in early April and last until some point in December.

The majority of construction is expected to happen this summer, leading the district to warn drivers to begin preparing.

“You are going to see a lot of construction vehicles around the area and school, so just an early public service announcement to start taking that into account when you drive in the area.” said Erica Erwin, Erie’s Public Schools.

With the millions of dollars being invested into the restoration, the hope is some can look at the building and get a case of deja vu.

“The best part of this entire project is that in the end, the alumni, the people that worked here they literally will be able to look at the building and it is 100 years old, but it will look brand new.” Brokman said.

The project is a part of the district’s $80.8 million facilities plan.