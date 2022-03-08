The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that a team of students from Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy has been selected as the PennDOT District 1 winner for its fifth Innovations Challenge.

The team from Collegiate Academy is mentored by James Fleming. The team members include Zoe Barron, Isabella Zewes, and Pasya Kashindi.

This is the fifth year for the PennDOT Innovations Challenge. The challenge invites high school students to use their problem solving skills, as well as creative and strategic thinking abilities, to solve real world transportation challenges.

The challenge helps students not only explore the transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but to also open their minds to the possibility of having a career with PennDOT following graduation.

Students have been working through this challenge since the fall of 2021.

This year students asked to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures, that uses innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement.

“Public engagement is vital to PennDOT’s transportation planning and project development efforts,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “However, it can be challenging to bridge technology and generational gaps to ensure everyone is engaged and involved as we plan for transportation improvements.”

The team from Collegiate Academy developed a one stop shop app for customers to access PennDOT services and information.

Some features of this app include a live chat with a representative from PennDOT, a calendar with public meetings and events, and a log to record personal vehicle maintenance information.

“We were impressed with all of the ideas submitted by the northwest region students to enhance public engagement statewide,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “Their unique perspective on our current processes is invaluable and allows us to understand how we can better meet the needs of our customers.”

Collegiate Academy will move on to compete in the state championship with other schools through virtual meetings with PennDOT executives in Harrisburg.

The winning team from the state championship will be awarded $4,000.

