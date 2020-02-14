Collegiate Academy Singing Valentine’s make their way around Erie

In hopes to bring in some holiday spirit, Singing Valentine’s made their way through the halls of UPMC Hamot today. Those singers are all students at Collegiate Academy.

Throughout the day, the students traveled around the Erie area to sing to different recipients. This marks the 14th year for the school to host this.

This year, nurses at UPMC Hamot pitched in so different patients could have a special valentine this year.

“The students really learn a lot by doing this type of thing, because it is very easy to get focused on just what’s going on in our lives. These things really help them to step out of that and see that other people are dealing with other things and can still have a smile,” said Susan Huster, vocal director, Collegiate Academy.

The money raised through the Singing Valentine’s goes towards the Collegiate Vocal Department.