Collegiate Academy students unbox new technology won in national contest

A few months ago, students at Collegiate Academy won Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest after beating more than a dozen national finalists.

Today, they are opening their prize.

Smiles and excitement filled a classroom at Collegiate Academy as students unboxed their winning technology Monday.

The group won $145,000 in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest, so the school purchased equipment that benefits the arts and STEM subjects. Each floor will also have a water bottle refill station and students will be able to eat outside at new picnic tables.

The lead instructor says he is so proud to see his students hard work pay off.

“Their excitement is really what makes this worthwhile, because when we won, I mean you could just see it was shock for them. They didn’t comprehend, truly, what that meant, but now that they get to see what this brought, I think they’re like ‘we did this, this is amazing,'” said Jim Fleming, lead instructor.

To win the contest, the students created an app called “We’ve Got your Back,” which turns your phone into a body cam.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists