Collegiate Academy to receive $145K for new technology Monday after winning Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest

A few months ago, students at Collegiate Academy won Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest after beating out more than a dozen national finalists.

Today — they will be opening their prize.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Collegiate Academy to tell us why this prize is so important to the school.

Now, the school’s brand new technology is finally arriving today!

To win the contest — the students created an app called “We’ve Got Your Back,” which turns your phone into a body cam. The app was inspired from the George Floyd protests that happened last year.

Along with winning the whole contest, the school won an additional $15,000 as the Samsung Employee Choice Award winner.

As part of the $145,000, the new technology will allow the school to create a computer lab of laptops with additional laptops for the school’s desktop publishing class, and provide 3D printers for use in 3D modeling courses.

The technology will also be available to the robotics team and digital art classes.

Refrigerated bottle filling stations will go on each floor, round picnic tables for the students for lunch, and TV’s for the hallway.

This is just some of the new technology the school will be receiving.

