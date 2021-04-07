Collegiate Academy wins $65,000 worth of class technology thanks to Samsung

One of Erie’s Public schools won $65,000 worth of classroom technology for an app that students created.

Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy students have won this technology from Samsung.

16 students are working on a voice-activated app that turns phones into body cameras to help protect the civil rights of people interacting with authorities by creating a record of the interactions.

Students are working on their app with math teacher James Fleming. Fleming says these students will virtually pitch their project to judges in hope of becoming one of three national winners, earning the $130,000 prize.

“They decided to take on something that was pretty daunting and then to turn around and be recognized nationally, they’ve put in for their ideas is really just a testament to them to say ‘Look, what you do matters and what you’re doing counts.'” Fleming said.

