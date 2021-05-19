Collegiate Academy wins Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest; school claims $145,000 prize

Erie’s Collegiate Academy has won $145,000 from the National Samsung Contest

Collegiate Academy won $130,000 in technology from the annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, not to mention also winning an additional $15,000 from the Samsung Employee Choice Award.

The students created a mobile app called “We’ve Got Your Back” that was inspired from the George Floyd protests that would turn your phone into a body cam.

“The judges and the Samsung employees thought that the project that these kids came up with, designed and implemented, was worthy of being recognized nationally as being something creative that can really make a difference in ours and just about every community.” said Jim Fleming, math teacher at Collegiate Academy.

The students are hoping to release the final product to app stores this summer.

Here is a list of students involved in the project: