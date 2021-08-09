Collegiate Academy’s Student App Development Team wins Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Contest

A journey that started last September at a local high school is ending on a high note.

Students at Collegiate Academy won Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow Contest beating out more than a dozen national finalists.

On August 9th, Collegiate Academy is opening their prize. Here is more on what this technology will mean for the school.

Sahil Jain, the lead on the Harness Making Team at Collegiate Academy created the app called “We’ve Got Your Back” that turns your phone into a body cam.

“So much stuff here and a lot of it’s not actually here because it’s just not physically able. We got tables and we got water fountains. We went beyond just technology and having to create things for the entire school and add to the culture, so it’s amazing,” said Jim Flemming, Lead Instructor.

After seeing all the technology in person, the students are excited to see their work come full circle.

“The magnitude of the amount of stuff we actually won for our school really set in when we, I mean obviously everything was online so we didn’t really have anything tangible, but seeing it all here is kind of, it’s pretty overwhelming actually,” said Eric Cui, Student and Leader of App Development Team.

The money went to not only technology, but improvements for the entire school.

“Honestly it feels great. Like I said I mean I feel like they’re gonna be really useful whether it’s the laptops or tablets or when we have water fountains and I just think it’s like all these different things they’re going to help contribute to making your school better,” said Tanvi Udgiri, Student, Community Outreach Team.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists