A two-car accident sent two people to the hospital and landed one of the vehicles into a nearby pond.

That accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday just outside the entrance to Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, located at 2601 Norcross Rd.

According to reports from the scene, a car had pulled onto Norcross Road from Koehler Road when that vehicle was struck by a truck traveling west on Norcross.

The impact from the collision was so hard that the car rolled several times into a nearby pond.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Millcreek Police are currently investigating.