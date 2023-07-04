A two-car accident sent two people to the hospital and landed one of the vehicles into a nearby pond.
That accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday just outside the entrance to Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, located at 2601 Norcross Rd.
According to reports from the scene, a car had pulled onto Norcross Road from Koehler Road when that vehicle was struck by a truck traveling west on Norcross.
The impact from the collision was so hard that the car rolled several times into a nearby pond.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Millcreek Police are currently investigating.