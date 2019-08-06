Color Run returns to Erie

According to a news release the Color Run is returning to Erie this weekend. This is the fifth time the event has been hosted in Erie since 2014, and the first time since 2017.

The Color Run is an non-timed 5K race where runners wear white clothing, and are doused in color throughout the race.

The 2019 race will have new color zones, a re-imagined finish line festival, and a 1970’s inspire aesthetic.

The event will take place Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 8 a.m. in Perry Square Park. YMCA of Greater Erie will serve as a local charity partner, receiving a portion of proceeds.

For more information including the event route and registration, you can visit their website.