Colorwalk on display at Penn State Erie

Engineering and art are coming together this week in a unique way at Penn State Erie.

“Colorwalk” uses the landscape and thousands of plastic discs to create a work of art on campus.

It is a joint effort between the school’s art administration and it’s plastics engineering program. It is designed to build a unique experience that proves different disciplines can still work together.

“I think an outdoor site did that really well. I think it’s sort of in the middle of campus and everyone sort of congregates here at the Union or has to walk past to see it. It was really exciting to me,” said Lauren Herzak-Bauman, artist.

Herzak-Bauman has a background in ceramics and her work has been featured in the Cleveland Public Library System.