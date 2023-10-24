An engineering firm that makes the bayfront its home is showing off their new office space through an open house.

Burgess and Niple, a Columbus based firm, expanded into Erie back in August of last year.

They’ve been supporting local municipalities throughout northwestern Pennsylvania with everything from municipal water work to architecture and street traffic control.

“I think the work that we do is super important. Public infrastructure isn’t something that’s always thought of. People tend to turn on their taps in the morning and flush their toilets and not really think about where that water comes from and where it goes afterwards. We take on that responsibility to make sure that people are getting clean water into their houses,” said Emily Poach, an engineer at Burgess and Niple.

Poach said they’ve finished the planning of a new wastewater treatment plant in Corry that is expected to take roughly five years to complete.