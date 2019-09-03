Combined Montessori school opens

It was also the first day of classes for a new, combined Montessori School.

The move consolidates two schools, one in Erie and one in Millcreek into a new school at the former Villa Maria Elementary on West 8th Street. Staff members at Montessori say that it’s been a shared dream to work together and it’s hard to believe that it’s finally happening.

“We wanted all of our students and families and children under one roof in one location and the excitement that we’ve had over the past couple of months has been really high and we’re just so fortunate to be here.” said Mark Zielinski, the CEO of Montessori.

Renovations over the summer included a new cafeteria, restrooms and other changes.