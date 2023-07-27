Downtown Erie will be filled with thousands of visitors this weekend as two large scale events are taking place on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump will be at the Erie Insurance Arena for a rally, and right next door the Erie SeaWolves are playing at UPMC Park.

More than 5,000 people are expected to be downtown on Saturday, many heading to events in a two-block radius.

Erie City Police said they’ve had meetings all week to prepare, adding they have experience with presidents and candidates visiting town, including Trump.

“When multiple big events happen at the same time, we have a plan for that. Our number one concern is the safety of all the citizens of Erie, but also everyone that’s coming to visit,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Department.

Lorah said visitors will notice an increased police presence.

The executive director of Erie Events said he’s confident Trump supporters and baseball fans will be able to find a place to park.

“We’ve got our Erie Insurance ramp that’s across from the arena, a couple of city lots and parking on 10th Street as well. I would encourage people, especially baseball fans, to come out early,” said Gus Pine, executive director, Erie Events.

The assistant general manager of the Erie SeaWolves said this isn’t the first time they have held more than one large-scale event in the neighborhood.

“It’s incumbent upon Erie Events, The SeaWolves, the Otters and all parties involved to make sure when we have multiple things going on, that those events run flawlessly or the customer suffers, and nobody wants that for Erie Events or the teams. And so, we’re very well prepared for things like this and you know it just so happens that it’s a former president this time and not a major country music show, but we’ve been here before. So we’re in no shape or form panicking at all, and we have a pretty good plan in place,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager, Erie SeaWolves.