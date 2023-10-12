(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Machine is making a stop in Erie this coming spring.

Erie Events announced this week comedian Bert Kreischer will be performing at the Erie Insurance Arena on March 14, 2024 as part of his Tops Off World Tour.

Tickets for the show go on presale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. on the Erie Events website.

The stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster also known as “The Machine” first gained notoriety in the late 90’s after being the subject of a Rolling Stone article referring to him as “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country.”