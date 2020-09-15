Nationally known comedian Tammy Pescatelli has now partnered with Weekly World News for her newest gig.

Veteran comedian Pescatelli has joined forces with the Satrical Publican as their Comedian in Chief.

Pescatelli’s articles will appear in a weekly column called “News from a Broad.”

You can expect a good laugh reader her first article called “Ghost Pirate.”

“It’s a neat thing. I’ve been waiting for comedians during this hiatus. I can’t really perform though the world was going to come back, but it slipped off it’s axis again and everything has been canceled,” said Tammy Pescatelli, Comedian/Contributor.

Pescatelli will also release a podcast later this week in connection to the Weekly World News Articles.

This comes as Pescatelli recently released a new comedy special on Amazon called “Tammy Pescatelli’s After School Special.”