Comedian Tammy Pescatelli Voices Frustration With State Representatives Over Unemployment Compensation During Pandemic

As of Thursday morning, 2.2 million unemployment claims have been processed in the state of Pennsylvania, however, there are still many jobless workers waiting for a check.

Some are frustrated with the system and elected representatives.

Comedian Tammy Pescatelli stepped away from the stage to voice her anger with what seems to be what she considers a lack of effort from state representatives to help constituents with issues centered around receiving unemployment compensation.

The Meadville-based comedian, Pescatelli, was a highly booked entertainer, but in March she had several projects released and a fully booked touring schedule that was completely altered when the pandemic hit.

That caused Pescatelli to lose 47 comedy appearance contracts with only seven of those being rescheduled for 2021.

“It crushed me, I haven’t worked since March 18th,” said Pescatelli.

“There hasn’t been one dime that has come in. The rescheduling is incumbent on what we are allowed to do with occupancy laws.”

This pushed Pescatelli to file for unemployment.

She called the unemployment hotline more than 24,000 times, but has never gotten through, finding that this problem is common.

“When we see our representatives telling us to call, that’s a lie,” she said.

“We can’t communicate with anyone. They are passing the buck and the buck stops here on us and that’s really about all we have.”

Pescatelli is demanding representatives do more.

“Your constituents are literally on the brink of becoming financially destitute. That’s what’s happening. Because we followed you, we let you lead us and your leading us off a cliff.”

Action News reached out to Crawford County State Representative Brad Roae, who dumped the blame on the Governor.

“Governor Tom Wolf is doing a terrible job at managing the unemployment folks,” said Roae.

Roae added he is pushing to have the Commonwealth’s economy fully reopened.

He added this would lead to a decrease in calls, outside of lobbying to reopen, there isn’t much he can do.

“No, we ask him to please administer this stuff. That’s what his job is. He is the executive. He is supposed to be running this stuff, and he won’t run it efficiently.”

Pescatelli said she knows she is part of the millions of Pennsylvanians who cannot get through, but for her this is clearly no joking matter.