People will be geeking out in downtown Erie this weekend with the return of a pop culture event.

ComiCon Erie 2022 kicked off its sixth year at the Bayfront Convention Center Friday. The event features cosplay, artists, celebrities, and new this year — Brick Erie. It includes Lego user groups from around the area showing off creations they put together brick by brick.

The show promoter told us what he looks forward to the most year after year is people dressing up and having a good time.

“It’s just looking at the creativity and the costumes. Watching the kids and their eyes just kind of light up and just looking at everything. It’s just a great, happy, fun event,” said Mark Concilla, show promoter.

Erie ComiCon continues through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center.