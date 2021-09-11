Comicon returns to Erie

Comicon Erie has returned to the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

This four year old event took last year off due to the pandemic, but returned this year with costumes, seminars, prizes, guest celebrity appearances, vendors, and all things fantasy and comic book related.

The celebrity guests for this year’s Comicon include Actor Mike Lookinland who played the youngest son Bobby in the Brady Bunch, Emmy Award Winning Puppeteer Bill Diamond, multiple Power Rangers, Marty Grabstein the voice of Courage the Cowardly Dog, Voice Actor Tony Daniels, Emily Neves from My Hero Academy, and even David Newell who played Mr. McFeely in Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.

“Comicon is cool. It’s like a pop culture event where everybody can just come down and be their selves. They wear cosplay so probably 75% are in costume when they came down,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter.

Comicon runs on Saturday September 11th from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Both weekend and day passes are available. For more information on this year’s Comicon, check out their website.

