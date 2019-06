Spectators are gathering for the 31st annual Thurston Classic at Allegheny College to watch the beautiful array of hot air balloons take off into the sky.

Ted Watts, Chairman of the Thurston Classic says, "As far as the community, the response is always overwhelming, they love to see the balloons in the air even though they've seen them for all these years they're always coming back. Now we're getting a lot of inquiries from farther off."