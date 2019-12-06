1  of  2
Breaking News
Solicitor: Brookville police chief’s stepson is one of two in viral deer video Fatal shooting at Pensacola Naval Base; four dead including shooter

Coming up tonight at 5:00pm on JET 24 Action News

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for JET 24 Action News at 5:00pm.

The holiday season officially kicks off in the City of Erie tonight. JET 24 Action News is live as the lights go on for Downtown D’Lights.

A crash involving a semi tractor trailer causing problems this morning as it affects traffic on both I-90 and I-79.

And, a dream come true for a local hockey player who is also deaf. He’s representing the red, white and blue.

Forecaster Craig Flint has your full forecast and Jay Puskar with your sports all coming up tonight at 5:00pm!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar