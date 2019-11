The Department of Health and State Fire Commissioner today encouraged residents to take seriously the winter weather expected throughout Pennsylvania over the next few months by prioritizing safety and preparing for extreme conditions, this according to a news release from the office of the Governor.

“We know at this time of the year, we can expect wintry conditions to develop, and these include not just snow but cold temperatures and extremely dangerous wind chills,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Put staying safe and warm at the very top of your to-do list for this winter season. If you must be outdoors, know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and cover all exposed skin.”