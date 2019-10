There are upward of 40 daycares in private homes in the City of Erie. Now, the city is working to make sure they are in compliance and new guidelines are established when it comes to inspections. Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone addressing City Council tonight during a study session focusing on how to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Just two months ago, the deaths of five children in a day care on West 11th Street brought national attention to Erie and even more attention to the way these centers are inspected by the Commonwealth and the City.