Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News @ 11

Erie County's task force has now held 2 public hearings about the kind of community college that should be in the Erie area for the future. The absence of a community college has been felt in Erie County for years. "I was a single parent for 11 years and I couldn't do college because I was parenting," said Erie local Chris Pacley Couch.

Jorianna Hudson lives in Waterford. She says a stand alone community college is necessary. "I think it would possibly be a better opportunity to get that degree at the end," said Hudson.