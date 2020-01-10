1  of  3
Breaking News
Charges filed against two PA teenagers seen abusing deer in social-media video Applications still being accepted for Erie City Council Former Manager of Philadelphia Museum of Art now directs the Erie Art Museum where there have also been complaints about his conduct

Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News @ 5

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for JET 24 Action News beginning at 5.

The latest on the fallout surrounding an article in the New York Times concerning the executive director of the Erie Art Museum and alleged inappropriate behavior.

Charges are filed against two teenage hunters caught on video abusing a wounded deer.

And after years of nothing happening, the company which owns the patent rights to the Kanzius device has applied to the Food and Drug Administration to begin first-in-human studies.

Tom Atkins has the latest with your forecast and Jay Puskar will have all your sports highlights! It all begins tonight at five.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar