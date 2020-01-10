Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News @ 5

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for JET 24 Action News beginning at 5.

The latest on the fallout surrounding an article in the New York Times concerning the executive director of the Erie Art Museum and alleged inappropriate behavior.

Charges are filed against two teenage hunters caught on video abusing a wounded deer.

And after years of nothing happening, the company which owns the patent rights to the Kanzius device has applied to the Food and Drug Administration to begin first-in-human studies.

Tom Atkins has the latest with your forecast and Jay Puskar will have all your sports highlights! It all begins tonight at five.