Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News @ 5:00pm

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for JET 24 Action News starting at 5:00pm.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky appearing in court today. The results of his re-sentencing for sexually abusing ten boys.

The election of 2019 is finally in the books as far as Erie County is concerned. After three different counts and hundreds of missed votes, the results are certified.

Plus, the latest on North Park Row and why the project has led to some confusion.

We’ll have those stories and more including Tom Atkins with the forecast and Jay Puskar with sports.