Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News at 5:00PM

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for you for JET 24 Action News starting at five o’clock.

An autopsy today on the latest murder victim in the City of Erie. Tonight, the victim is being identified.

A decision could be reached tonight over whether or not the City of Erie will move forward with the Erie Water Works lease agreement deal.

And, a special delivery today around town as a local business distributes more than $100,000 in gifts to those in need.

We’ll have Tom Atkins with the latest forecast and Jay Puskar with all your sports highlights coming up tonight at 5!