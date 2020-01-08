Coming up tonight on JET 24 Action News starting at 5

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for JET 24 Action News starting at 5

Residents in North East have a problem that is piling up with stacks of driftwood. Now, they’re trying to figure out what to do with the massive amounts of wood.

MIllcreek Township stepping up and handing out recycling bins of Erie residents, after the city changes the rules but doesn’t provide the bins.

And a milestone at an Erie institution as the owners of New York Lunch celebrate 50 years serving the east side.

Tom Atkins has your forecast and Jay Puskar has the latest with sports! It’s all coming up tonight beginning at 5.