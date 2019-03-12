Commander Lesley Mitchell with the MPD files discrimination suit against Millcreek Township Video

Millcreek Township is facing another discrimination lawsuit. The complaint filed on behalf of Lesley Mitchell claims the police department did not promote Mitchell due to her gender.

48-year-old Lieutenant Lesley Mitchell, who has been with the Millcreek Township Police Department since 1995, says she did not get promoted to captain because of her gender.

According to Mitchell's suit, men who previously held the same position as Mitchell were promoted to captain, a pattern that doesn't sit well with Mitchell.

On March 4th, Attorney Richard T. Ruth filing a five-page complaint on behalf of the veteran lieutenant.

The complaint filed with the federal court claims Mitchell was allegedly discriminated against when it was time for a promotion.

Mitchell currently holds the title of Commander of the Special Service Division, which oversees more than a dozen people. In the past, men who held the position were promoted to captain.

According to Mitchell, her former chief, Michael Tesore, told her she would have to "prove she could handle" her current position as a commander. Also adding she would not be promoted beyond her current position until she "proved herself".

According to the complaint, no male officer assigned to commander of special services was required to "prove himself".

Mitchell has also filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She is asking to receive the promotion, as well as earnings lost by not receiving it earlier.

This, however, is not Mitchell's first time suing the department. Back in 2005, she claimed 'Unlawful Discrimination Based on Sex and Pregnancy,' when they moved her to light duty while she was expecting.

Both the township and department declined to comment at this time. Attempts to reach Attorney Ruth were unsuccessful.