Commissioners address large number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County

A COVID-19 outbreak in Crawford County, with 70 new cases announced on Friday.

At least five of these cases are traced to Election Day. One of the poll workers arrived at the polling location and then went home because he wasn’t feeling well.

This poll worker ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and, days later, four other poll workers tested positive.

One Crawford County Commissioner saying the outbreak is more related to community members’ unsafe practices, including attending large gatherings.

“A lot of people have chosen to, as you go into many stores, to not wear masks and not practice social distancing, and you know we had trick or treat throughout the county. We’ve got to do something better than what we’re doing frankly than what we’re doing now.” said Christopher Soff, Crawford County Commissioners.

Soff adding that he will continue to encourage people to try to stay safe and listen to mitigation efforts.