Commissioners support decision to cancel Crawford County Fair

The Crawford County Commissioners are supporting the decision of the fair board to cancel the Crawford County Fair for 2020.

Tuesday night, the County Fair Board decided to call off the fair because of the pandemic. Wednesday morning, the commissioners took a formal vote. They say that safety is a top priority during the pandemic. However, many local restaurants, hotels and gas stations will suffer.

“It certainly weighs hard on everybody’s heart. It’s very emotional for the 75th year. This would have been the 75th year and now we are cancelled.” said Francis Weiderspahn.

The commissioner says the fair board has already started the process of planning for next year.