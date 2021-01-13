Committee working to remove blight in City of Erie

One committee is continuing to work on eliminating blight in the City of Erie.

The Blighted Property Review Committee has voted unanimously to remove the blight declaration for a resident in the 2300 block of East Avenue.

This comes after the Erie landmark stepped in and helped demolish the property.

“It gets rid of the blight, it lets the neighbors know that we are doing what we can to deal with the blight and these vacant houses and its a nuisance for the neighborhoods.” said Andy Zimmerman.

The development authority will now approach the neighbors to see if anyone is interested in acquiring it. If not, they will possibly sell it.