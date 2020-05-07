1  of  2
Commonwealth beginning to issue guidance on Erie County moving toward yellow phase

Local News
With Erie County heading into the yellow phase on Friday, the Commonwealth has begun to provide some guidance.

According to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, businesses like dog groomers and short-term residential rentals will be allowed.

Also allowed to re-open will be a portion of the Millcreek Mall. The anchor stores, including: Macy’s, Boscov’s, and J.C. Penney must limit the number of shoppers to 50 percent of capacity, enforce the wearing of masks and maintain social distance.

But, they can open because they have an outside entrance.

“They are allowed to be open as well as any stores on the perimeter that have their own entrance. But, the stores inside the mall property will not be opened. So, any store you could only access by walking into the mall would not be open at this time.” Dahlkemper said.

