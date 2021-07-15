Commonwealth Court upholds tax exempt status for Bayfront hotels

A commonwealth appeals court ruling is upholding the tax exempt status for the two hotels operating next to the Bayfront Convention Center.

The ruling is the latest defeat for the City of Erie and Erie School District. That has appealed the tax exemption that has cost the taxing bodies several hundred thousand dollars each year.

The court upholding the lower court ruling that the law is clear that hotels considered part of a convention center complex should remain tax exempt.

The unanimous decision rejected the argument that the hotels should be taxed because not everyone using the hotels attend conventions.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list